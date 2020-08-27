Comparing Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Communications and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $464.66 million 6.13 $32.84 million $1.18 57.46 ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.61 $211.70 million $1.49 14.55

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Communications and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications 11.71% 10.87% 8.72% ON Semiconductor -0.37% 10.85% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acacia Communications and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 ON Semiconductor 3 3 14 0 2.55

ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Acacia Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

