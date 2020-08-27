Comparing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & First Midwest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMBI)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

80.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Valley Bank and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.72 $2.68 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.67 $199.74 million $1.98 6.35

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.