Contrasting BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -10.46 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,074.53 -$49.98 million ($2.63) -7.15

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellular Biomedicine Group. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -138.38% Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -106.54% -58.31%

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

