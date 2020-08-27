Contrasting Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 12.00% 15.35% 6.14% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Astea International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $4.50 billion 10.85 $689.14 million $3.52 53.47 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dassault Systemes and Astea International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 2 2 5 0 2.33 Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Astea International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

