Contrasting Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 26.28% 21.03% 2.10% Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 2.58 $56.04 million N/A N/A Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.72 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

