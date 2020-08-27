Contrasting Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharma Mar and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $192.01 million 9.89 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.75 $1.47 billion $1.45 18.12

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar.

Risk & Volatility

Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pharma Mar and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Mar and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 4.51% 13.10% 5.50%

Summary

Fujitsu beats Pharma Mar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including Aplidin, Lurbinectedin, PM184, and PM14. In addition, it develops and provides diagnostics kit for genetic diagnostics and DNA analysis; and produces and markets insecticides and air fresheners for household use, household products, wood treatment and decoration products, paints, and similar products. Pharma Mar, S.A. was founded in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

