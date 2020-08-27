CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

CRMD stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

In other CorMedix news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 27,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,768 shares of company stock valued at $299,954.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

