Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

NYSE CAAP opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth $39,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

