Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Shares of COST stock opened at $344.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average is $311.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $346.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

