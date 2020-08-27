Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.36 ($18.32).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,207.50 ($15.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

In other Prudential news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Also, insider Philip Remnant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £12,860 ($16,803.87). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,045 shares of company stock valued at $54,186,070.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

