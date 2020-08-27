CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

