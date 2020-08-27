CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

