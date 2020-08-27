Critical Contrast: Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) versus NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restoration Robotics and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 5.25 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -3.28 NuVasive $1.17 billion 2.24 $65.23 million $2.47 20.66

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Restoration Robotics and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 6 9 0 2.50

NuVasive has a consensus price target of $71.31, suggesting a potential upside of 39.77%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Risk & Volatility

Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% NuVasive -0.36% 8.33% 3.46%

Summary

NuVasive beats Restoration Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

