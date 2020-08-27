Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

CROX stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth $265,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

