CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSGS. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. AJO LP increased its position in CSG Systems International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

