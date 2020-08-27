Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.