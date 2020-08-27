Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 11.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

