Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 266.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.