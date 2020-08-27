Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $34.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dmc Global by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

