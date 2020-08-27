Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 228.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 138.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domo by 45.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

