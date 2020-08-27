Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of EGP opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $118.35. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 258,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

