EIFFAGE SA/ADR’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $19.15 on Monday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

About EIFFAGE SA/ADR

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

