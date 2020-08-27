Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $556.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

