Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXK. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 276,030 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

