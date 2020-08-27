Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King increased their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

ENTG opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

