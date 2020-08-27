Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Shares of Envision Solar International stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.27. Envision Solar International has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Envision Solar International in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.