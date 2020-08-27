Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of EVA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

