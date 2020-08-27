Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE stock opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.