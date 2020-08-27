Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has outperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been undertaking robust cost-control measures. Such efforts along with the Leading Beauty Forward initiative helped it curb operating costs by about 3% in fiscal 2020. Additionally, the company’s skincare business has been growing steadily. This, along with solid online business bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Incidentally, coronavirus-led store closures hurt Estee Lauder’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines fell year over year. In fact, adjusted loss was wider than the consensus mark. Notably, net sales declined 32% due to retail store closures amid the pandemic. Management plans to shut 10-15% of its global freestanding stores along with various low performing department store counters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Shares of EL opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.66 and a 200 day moving average of $186.19. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

