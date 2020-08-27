Eton Pharmaceuticals’ (ETON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ETON has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

ETON opened at $6.73 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

