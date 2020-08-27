EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97.

EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

