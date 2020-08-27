eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.72 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,037,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $610,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,150 in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

