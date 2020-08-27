EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $305.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

