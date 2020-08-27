Financial Survey: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) versus Alexander’s (NASDAQ:ALX)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -8.34% -1.48% -0.70% Alexander’s 22.43% 19.61% 3.59%

Risk and Volatility

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Finance Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.35%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Given American Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million 2.44 $4.15 million $0.99 6.80 Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.79 $60.08 million $19.47 13.17

Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

