First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,400 shares of company stock worth $293,440 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after acquiring an additional 813,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

