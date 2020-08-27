Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $815.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.35. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 800,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

