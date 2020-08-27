Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNLPF. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

