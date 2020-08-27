Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

