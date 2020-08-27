FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eastgroup Properties Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of EGP opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

