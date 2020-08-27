Gap Inc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of GPS opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 1,845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

