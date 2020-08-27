GAP (NYSE:GPS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of GPS opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $35,019,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

