Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $62.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

