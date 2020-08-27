GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE GMS opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

