Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €42.50 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €42.50 ($50.00) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.28 ($39.15).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.56.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

