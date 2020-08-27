Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

In related news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Vasta Platform

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

