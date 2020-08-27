Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNC. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Monday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $558.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

