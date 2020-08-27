GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

