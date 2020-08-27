Head-To-Head Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. Prism Technologies Group (NASDAQ:PRZM)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Prism Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 6.91 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -56.45 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prism Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and Prism Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 10 10 0 2.36 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $71.24, indicating a potential downside of 14.74%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

