Head to Head Survey: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) & Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $1.12 billion 6.51 $303.26 million $2.08 25.15 Alpine Immune Sciences $1.74 million 116.46 -$41.85 million ($2.28) -3.74

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 6 8 0 2.47 Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $74.85, indicating a potential upside of 43.08%. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.60%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals 13.81% 10.27% 5.30% Alpine Immune Sciences -1,120.46% -125.54% -48.75%

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults. It is involved in developing neurology products that include IONIS-HTTRx for Huntington's diseases; and IONIS-SOD1Rx and IONIS-C9Rx for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and IONIS-MAPTRx for Alzheimer's diseases. The company is also developing severe and rare disease products, such as WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome; WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy; AKCEA-TTR-LRx for transthyretin amyloidosis and IONIS-GHR-LRx for acromegaly; and IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx for beta-thalassemia and iron toxicity, IONIS-PKKRx/IONIS-PKK-LRx for hereditary angioedema, and IONIS-ENAC-2.5Rx for cystic fibrosis. In addition, its cardio metabolic and renal drugs include AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardio metabolic disorders, IONIS-FXIRx for clotting disorders, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for cardiovascular diseases, and IONIS-DGAT2Rx for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; IONIS-AGT-LRX for the treatment of resistant hyper tension; and IONIS-FXI-LRx for clotting disorders and IONIS-AZ4-2.5-LRx for cardiovascular diseases. Further, the company develops products for oncology that include IONIS-AR-2.5Rx and danvatirsen for cancers; and IONIS-HBVRx and IONIS-HBV-LRx for hepatitis b virus infection, and IONIS-FB-LRx for compliment meditated disease, and IONIS-JBI1-2.5Rx for gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

