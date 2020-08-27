Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,796.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after acquiring an additional 492,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 70.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.